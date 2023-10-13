Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 27,922 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 684,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 143,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in NextEra Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,022,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457,121. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

