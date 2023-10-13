Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 797 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.09% of Danaher worth $161,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,043,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4,123.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

DHR traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.32. 686,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.73 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.51. The stock has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

