Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.12% of Paychex worth $47,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,388 shares of company stock worth $12,943,630 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.83. 122,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

