Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EMR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.50. 323,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

