Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.8% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.15% of Fiserv worth $115,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.79. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

