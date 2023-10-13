Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 118,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,180. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.83. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,072 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.