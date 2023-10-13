Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $27,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 209,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,152. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $63.83 and a 1-year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

