Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

CTAS traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $512.81. 38,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,042. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $379.61 and a 12-month high of $525.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $497.03 and a 200 day moving average of $483.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

