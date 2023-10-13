Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cognex worth $17,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

