Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. 2,100,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,174,613. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

