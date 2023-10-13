Welch & Forbes LLC Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

UPS stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.50. The stock had a trading volume of 482,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.54 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

