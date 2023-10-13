Welch & Forbes LLC Has $13.39 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,692. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.89. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $233.22 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,669.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,669.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,875 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,380. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

