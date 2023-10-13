Welch & Forbes LLC Has $15.88 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after buying an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.10. 595,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.70. American Express has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

