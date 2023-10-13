Welch & Forbes LLC Has $18.47 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $18,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,942. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $301.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

