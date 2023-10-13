Welch & Forbes LLC Has $21.16 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $21,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 494,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,767. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

