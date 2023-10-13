Welch & Forbes LLC Has $23.26 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $56.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,992.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,110.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,836.76. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,667.25 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

