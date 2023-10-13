Welch & Forbes LLC Has $24.57 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,071 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 1.14% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $24,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FTSL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. 34,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,990. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.