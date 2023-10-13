Welch & Forbes LLC Has $26.39 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

