Welch & Forbes LLC Has $45.29 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,615 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,744 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,761 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 19,951 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.44. 466,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $530.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

