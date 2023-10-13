Welch & Forbes LLC Has $50.98 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.92. 2,311,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,512,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.