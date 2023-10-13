Welch & Forbes LLC Has $50.98 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.92. 2,311,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,512,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
