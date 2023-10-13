Welch & Forbes LLC Has $67.34 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. ResMed comprises approximately 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ResMed worth $67,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,314,000 after buying an additional 103,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $244,477,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ResMed by 59,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

RMD traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $138.50. 230,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.23 and its 200-day moving average is $198.78. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,005,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $3,740,000. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.86.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

