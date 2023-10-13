Welch & Forbes LLC Has $79.79 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.10% of Chubb worth $79,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.38. The company had a trading volume of 182,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,892. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

