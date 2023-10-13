Welch & Forbes LLC Has $85.15 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ecolab worth $85,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.60.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

Ecolab stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.35. 105,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,997. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

