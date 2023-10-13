Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $55,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

