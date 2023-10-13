Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,470,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

BSX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,347. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

