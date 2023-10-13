Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 1,138 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $230.32. The stock had a trading volume of 253,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,522. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.98 and a 200 day moving average of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.64.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

