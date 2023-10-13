Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.55. 269,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,849. The company has a market capitalization of $202.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.75. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.