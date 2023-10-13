Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $23,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.11. The stock had a trading volume of 272,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,056. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

