Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 48,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Walmart by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,789 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $159.47. 927,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,107. The stock has a market cap of $429.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

