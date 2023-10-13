Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,905,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 8,267 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $108.50. 1,052,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,052,099. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $297.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

