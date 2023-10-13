Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 11,463 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.07% of Aflac worth $31,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.4% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 300,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,995. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

