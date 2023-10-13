Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $66,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 128,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.05. 77,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,677. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.10 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.55.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

