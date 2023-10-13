Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $65,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 115.1% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,815 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,037 shares of company stock worth $12,018,580. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

VRTX stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $369.13. 250,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,065. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $372.78. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.