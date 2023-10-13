Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $16,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,234. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $128.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

