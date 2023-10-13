Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,693 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Church & Dwight worth $44,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,614. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

