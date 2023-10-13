Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 442 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.41. 1,403,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

