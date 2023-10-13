Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.58% of CarMax worth $77,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens reduced their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 145,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,468. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

