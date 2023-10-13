Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.30% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $85,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 106.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,040.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,119. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,159.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,307.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.44 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

