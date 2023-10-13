Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $24.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ATMU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ATMU opened at $20.58 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 433.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,652,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,697,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $22,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $14,416,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $13,483,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

