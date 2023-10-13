Wells Fargo & Company Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $67.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DINO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.92.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile



HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

