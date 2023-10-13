Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $16.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.20.

Invesco Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 2,800,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,335,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

