Wells Fargo & Company Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $93.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MMM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.55.

3M Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MMM opened at $89.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

