Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $372.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $389.00 to $372.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on META. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $319.45.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $324.16 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.82 and a 200 day moving average of $274.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.