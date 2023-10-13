Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.78 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

