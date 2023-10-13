Wells Fargo & Company Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $126.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

GOOGL opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

