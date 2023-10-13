Wells Fargo & Company Trims Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Target Price to $210.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $217.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.76. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,595,000 after purchasing an additional 495,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after purchasing an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

