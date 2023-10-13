Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

