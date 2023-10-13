Wesleyan Assurance Society Invests $2.18 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 329.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Target by 252.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

