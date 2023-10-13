Westaim (CVE:WED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.69

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.69 and last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 189614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Westaim Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.38. The company has a current ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.82 million. Westaim had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 91.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.0685638 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Westaim Company Profile

In other news, Director J. Cameron Macdonald sold 95,766 shares of Westaim stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$340,926.96. Corporate insiders own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

