Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 101,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 360,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

WEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$243.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.01.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of C$276.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

